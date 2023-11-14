AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 386.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

