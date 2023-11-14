AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 245 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

