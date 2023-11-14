AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

