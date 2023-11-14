AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,900,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.