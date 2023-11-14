AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTFree Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

