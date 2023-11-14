AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $233,000 Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of GHG stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

