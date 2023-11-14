AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

