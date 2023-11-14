AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 873,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,131,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,011 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.