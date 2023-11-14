AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $114,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.3 %

Yum China stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

