AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,119.21 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,002.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,880.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

