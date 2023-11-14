AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 197,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $3,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

