AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 102 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

