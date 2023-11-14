AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

