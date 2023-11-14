AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,547 shares of company stock worth $4,532,209. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

