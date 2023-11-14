AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

CHH opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.