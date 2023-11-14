AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $644,805.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 986,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

