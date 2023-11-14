AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 88 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

