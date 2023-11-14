AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $98.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

