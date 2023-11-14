AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 593,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 210,766 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $408.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.