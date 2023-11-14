AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.8 %
Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 2.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on BROS
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.