AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.8 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

