AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.07% of WM Technology worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 510.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,365.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,365.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,904.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

About WM Technology

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.