Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADYYF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,055.50 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $660.00 and a 1-year high of $1,886.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $755.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,273.03.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

