AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 33.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

