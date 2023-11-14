AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.
AECOM Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ACM opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 33.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
