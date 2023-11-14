AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

