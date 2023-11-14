Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 281.56% from the stock’s current price.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,675. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.53.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
