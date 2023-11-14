Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 281.56% from the stock’s current price.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,675. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,993 shares of company stock valued at $80,726. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.