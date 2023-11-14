Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.86. Affirm shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 5,315,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after buying an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.