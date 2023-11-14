AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

