AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,733 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.