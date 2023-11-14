AGF Management Ltd. Buys 192,265 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,265 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,874,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,316,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,237,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

MS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

