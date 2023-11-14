AGF Management Ltd. Has $40.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.20 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.