AGF Management Ltd. Sells 189 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $395.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.