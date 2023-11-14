AGF Management Ltd. Sells 189 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $395.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

