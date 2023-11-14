AGF Management Ltd. Sells 27,727 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

