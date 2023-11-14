AGF Management Ltd. Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.