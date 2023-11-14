Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Agree Realty Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE ADC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. 54,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,994. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

