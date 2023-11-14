AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIM ImmunoTech
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.