AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 11,514.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.92%.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

