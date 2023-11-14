Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. Ainos has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 874.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

