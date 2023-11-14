Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Reduced by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298,315 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.64% of Air Lease worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,812. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.