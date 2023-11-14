Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.