AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC downgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.41.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.