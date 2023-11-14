Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIRG

Airgain Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

AIRG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.