Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,474,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 4,247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,749.9 days.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

