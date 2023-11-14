Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 260,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 475,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,250. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 18,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $422.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

