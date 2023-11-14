Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $40,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 23andMe stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.42. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $33,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $33,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $43,347.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,518 shares of company stock worth $224,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

