Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,906 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 34,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. CSFB upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,627,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,523,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.