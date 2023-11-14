Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

