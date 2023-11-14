Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.13

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$79.13 and last traded at C$78.56, with a volume of 51776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.1921397 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.24%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

