Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 579,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

