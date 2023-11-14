Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN) recently:

10/30/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$27.50 to C$20.00.

10/25/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$19.50.

10/24/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$21.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$16.18 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.53.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

