Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.
Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.97.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
