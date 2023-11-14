Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. 25,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,374. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

